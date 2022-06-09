ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's top secret Thunderbolts movie taps Jake Schreier as director

By Lauren Milici
 4 days ago

Marvel Studios has hired Jake Schreier to direct its mysterious new film Thunderbolts, Deadline reports.

There isn't much known about the plot, as Marvel seems to be keeping this one tightly under wraps. What we do know, however, is that (not unlike DC's Suicide Squad) the movie will center on a group of supervillains (or characters that have been baddies at one point or another within the MCU) who go on government missions. The script is being penned by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, with none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this announcement is the list of potential characters. Deadline reports that Yelena Belova, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, and Winter Soldier are among the group of villains who could make up the Thunderbolts. In the comics, General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross is the man who puts the team together, so we can definitely expect him to play an important role in the film.

Schreier made his feature film debut in 2012 with sci-fi comedy-drama Robot & Frank and went on to direct Paper Towns, an adaptation of John Green's bestselling Young Adult novel of the same name. He's also directed music videos for Kanye West, Haim, Justin Bieber, Francis and the Lights, Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, and more. Thunderbolts marks his first foray into the world of superheroes.

For more, check out our list of every upcoming project that's part of Marvel Phase 4 or get caught up on all the new superhero movies coming from DC, Marvel, and more.

