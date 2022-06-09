ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'From first grade to first job': Foundation surprises first graders, families with promise of ongoing support, college scholarships

By Claire Reid, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bApa5_0g62Df9p00

Milwaukee developer Barry Mandel stood before the graduating class of kindergarteners and their families at Milwaukee Academy of Science and asked them to close their eyes.

"I want you to go ahead and dream," said Mandel, a national board member of the "I Have A Dream" Foundation. "Dream about something you want to do. I want you to put your mind to it. And then, I want to tell you we're going to do everything we can to help you accomplish those dreams."

Moments earlier, "I Have A Dream" Foundation Milwaukee board chairwoman Margaret Henningsen announced that 95 of these students — the entire Academy incoming first grade class — have been selected as the next cohort of "Dreamers." They are promised up to a $10,000 college scholarship if they remain at the Academy through 12th grade. The scholarship can be put toward any 4-year, 2-year or trade school degree of the student's choosing.

"I feel like it's basically giving my child a great opportunity to succeed in this world instead of having no opportunity at all," said Dennis Morgan, father of student Keon Morgan.

As Kahina Cargile, executive director of the Milwaukee affiliate explained, the organization takes a "holistic approach" in supporting Dreamers and their families from first grade through higher education. Dreamers have access to year-round academic tutoring, mentoring opportunities and, later, college visits as well as after-school and summer programs at the Academy and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Academy CEO Anthony McHenry said the year-round programs will provide Dreamers with academic and recreational activities, three meals a day and a safe and nurturing environment while their parents are at work.

"What's really unique about this program is that it is a two-generational approach," Mandel said. "It's not only to help the children from first grade to first job, but also to help the families stabilize their lives."

He explained each Dreamer family will receive housing, broadband internet and workforce support in order to foster a more stable learning environment for the children. According to the Academy's 2020-2021 Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction School Report Card, 97.4% of MAS students come from economically disadvantaged homes, and Mandel estimates 8% to 10% may be homeless.

He said a subcommittee will work with each Dreamer family to find or improve their housing and set up broadband internet in their homes. They will also connect families with mental and physical health providers throughout Milwaukee.

The Dreamers will not be the only ones receiving the opportunity to pursue secondary education. "I Have A Dream" Milwaukee has partnerships with Employ Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College and other local institutions to provide parents and guardians of Dreamers with job training and education programs, Mandel said.

"Our goal is to bring resources together that already exist in the community," he said. "Every person I talk to, every company I talk to about this program, are all excited to participate."

He said the foundation began fundraising for this new cohort in January and has already raised sufficient funds to provide the 95 scholarships and operate the program for its first three years. Over the next 12 years, he said, organizers plan to raise more than $4 million to support the program.

The history of the foundation

The rising Academy first graders will be the third cohort of Milwaukee students to take part in the Dreamer program. The first two cohorts are comprised of now-college-aged students, many of whom entered as first graders at Clarke Street School.

IHAD-MKE is one of 14 "I Have A Dream" Foundation affiliates that make up the national "I Have A Dream" organization headquartered in New York and serving over 4,000 Dreamers. Henningsen said then-Mayor Tom Barrett approached her about starting an IHAD affiliate in Milwaukee in late 2006 as a way to increase educational equity in the city.

The original cohorts began with 90 Clarke Street first graders, though many of them left Clarke Street or moved out of Milwaukee entirely before completing 12th grade.

"They were moving so much, it was hard to keep up with them," Henningsen recalled. "We had relationships with the public schools, but they, oftentimes, didn't want to share the records of where our Dreamers went."

She said it was also difficult to maintain relationships with members of the original cohorts who remained local because, after graduating from Clarke Street, they went on to attend at least 10 different high schools.

In the end, 45 of the original Dreamers completed the 12-year program and graduated from high school, and 43 went on to attend college. Members of the original cohorts now attend over 25 colleges and universities including Arizona State University, Howard University, UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee.

Desiree Aldi, 21, is a member of one of the original cohorts. She graduated from Ronald Reagan High School in 2019 and Grand Canyon University this spring with a degree in sociology. Aldi now works in a social work role at a homeless shelter and hopes to become a family lawyer.

"(This program) really reinforced the goals I had ... and it really did change a lot for me," she said. "A lot of us in Milwaukee are low-income, high-achieving and didn't have money to go to college, so it definitely helped take a lot of relief off of our backs and gave us that chance to pursue an education."

Why the Academy of Science?

When Mandel approached Henningsen with the idea of starting a new IHAD-MKE cohort, he said they considered many Milwaukee public and charter schools for the program.

"Quite frankly, all roads led to Milwaukee Academy of Science," Mandel recalled. "One reason is that it's K-12. We felt that at a K-12 school, we'd have a better opportunity to be able to keep a cohort together for that 12-year period."

Henningsen added that the Academy was an ideal choice because the school provides transportation to students from 25 different zip codes. This, in part, has contributed to the Academy's 94% student retention rate, which Henningsen sees as another plus.

McHenry said the choice to say yes when asked to take part in the program "didn't take much thought."

"This is one of the best opportunities our young people can ever have," he said. "Our model is based on our ability to provide additional support for our young people within the school day. The "I Have A Dream" program allows us to enhance those supports significantly."

Academy families couldn't agree more.

"It gives the kids some hope for college and gives them something to look forward to," said Ayanna Taylor, mother of student Nathaniel Logan. "It's a blessing for the kids; I'm glad it happened."

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police investigating fatal shooting at 39th & Center

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are on scene investigating a fatal shooting near 39th & Center. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene early Saturday morning. Details are limited right now, but WISN has reached out to Milwaukee Police for more information.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man tries luring child into car in Madison, draws gun on boy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Madison tried to take a boy at gunpoint Thursday night after his efforts to entice the child with drugs and alcohol failed, according to police. The Madison Police Department said the child was walking on Cypress Way near Lincoln Elementary around 10 p.m....
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman charged with 4th OWI, driving 15mph on I-41

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old woman from Fond du Lac was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) while driving northbound on Interstate 41. According to a release, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper received a driving complaint of a vehicle that was going 15 miles per hour on I-41.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mchenry
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee traffic stop, drug bust in District 5

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department posted on social media on Thursday, June 9 about a traffic stop that resulted in a drug bust. Officers from District 5 initiated the traffic stop on Wednesday. During that stop, they recovered nearly 19 pounds of marijuana. Officials say the drugs have a...
wgtd.org

Racine Woman and Kids Face Charges for Threatening Fast Food Workers

(WGTD)---A Racine woman and three teenagers allegedly caused such a ruckus at the McDonald’s on Douglas Ave. in Caledonia Monday night that an employee had to lock herself into a back office to stay safe. According to a criminal complaint, trouble began when 32-year-old Ariel Graves refused to move...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Arizona State University#Charity#National Board#Foundation Milwaukee#Academy
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police identify man and woman in murder-suicide

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 6/8:. Officials have released the names of two people found dead in a murder-suicide in Appleton Monday. Police identified them as Shannon Swanson, 35, and Mitchell Kounelis, 32. Police say Swanson and Kounelis were found dead in the home they shared in the 600 block...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit burglary suspects arrested after 100mph chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Michael Dunaway, 36, and Denise Williams, 32, after a 100 mph pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a Rock County Deputy’s squad car, officials said. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating numerous commercial burglaries which have occurred all over the county. Detectives […]
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago cop shot dead in broad daylight; third policeman in a week

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Sunday afternoon and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern told TBEN 32 the officer was shot around 2 p.m. on the south side of the city at the intersection of West 69th Street and South Wood Street.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Chicago

Woman horrified to find man's body in parking lot near Ford City Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman was simply heading to work early Wednesday when she made a gruesome discovery near Ford City Mall.A man was dead in a parking lot behind the AMC Ford City 14 movie theater, with an extension cord wrapped around his neck.Needless to say, it was a shocking sight for Deloris Ross when she found the body dumped along a fence in the 4300 block of West Ford City drive – behind the movie theater, but bordering a residential area.Ross told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman it was an image she'll never forget."It scared me – I'm telling...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

20-year-old man in critical condition after driving over 100 mph, crashing into pole in Harvard

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was driving “well over” 100 mph when his car went airborne and hit a utility pole and trees in Harvard. The Harvard Fire Protection District and Harvard Police Department responded around 12:52 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Lawrence Road and Oak Grove Road […] The post 20-year-old man in critical condition after driving over 100 mph, crashing into pole in Harvard appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HARVARD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It was me, I did it’: Woman charged with killing bicyclist in Mineral Point Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side. Authorities initially arrested 42-year-old Okima Jones shortly after the crash on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Jones is also being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with slashing man with boxcutter, leaving him with serious arm injury in Zion

Bond was set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old woman who allegedly slashed and seriously injured her neighbor’s arm with a boxcutter during an argument in Zion. Sureshia Cabell-McKinney, 29, of Zion, was charged with aggravated battery. Cabell-McKinney and her neighbor were involved in an argument in Zion, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelse Banks said […] The post Woman charged with slashing man with boxcutter, leaving him with serious arm injury in Zion appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ZION, IL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy