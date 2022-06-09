ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

4th annual Texas Agriculture and Forestry Summit to be held in Nacogdoches on Friday

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITnl0_0g62CGJz00

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – A local agriculture group is holding it's 4th Annual Agriculture and Forestry Summit in Nacogdoches, featuring women in agriculture on Friday with keynote speaker Shirley Sherrod.

The event, hosted by the Texas Agriforestry Small Farmers & Ranchers (TASFR), will feature programming all day Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including a historical culture bus tour, and meet and greet reception in addition to discussions.

Tyler homeowners oppose new apartment complex proposal

Roundtable discussions and a forum at the event will center around sustainable forestry, agriculture and forestry programs, outreach, renewable energy, and other United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs.

This year's speaker Sherrod has been a part of the nation's agricultural efforts all her life, and grew up on her family's farm in Georgia during the Jim Crow era. Sherrod is the co-founder and executive director for The Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education, Inc. and serves on the USDA Equity Commission Advisory Committee.

She was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009 to serve as Georgia State Director of Rural Development, an agency of the USDA. A year later, Sherrod resigned after a portion of a speech she gave had been published to Breitbart and showed Sherrod not offering help to a white farmer .

The unedited video was later released, and the white farmer from the video came forward to tell reporters that Sherrod helped him save his farm. Sherrod later sued and settled with Breitbart in a libel suit , and told the Center for Public Integrity that she has since moved on.

Visually impaired baseball team in Tyler practicing for World Series

"One of the things I've always had to do was not allow some of the stumbling blocks, as I call them, get in my way of trying to push for progress," Sherrod said. "[The Equity Commission Advisory Committee] has the opportunity to do some good, and when you look at my life's work, I've encountered the issues farmers have, working with them at the grassroots level. So, I think I'm one individual who would have an insight that a lot of them won't have, having worked in this for the last 50-something years."

Sherrod was inducted by the National Association of Cooperatives into the Cooperative Hall of Fame in 2011.

