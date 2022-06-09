Semi truck fire closes eastbound lane of I-20 near Kilgore
UPDATE (5:30) – One lane is now open but slow moving, police said.
KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – A semi truck on fire is causing traffic issues on I-20 near Kilgore, according to police.
Kilgore police posted a notice that eastbound lanes on I-20 at the Highway 42 exit will be closed while they extinguish the fire and work the scene.
