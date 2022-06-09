Semi truck fire closes eastbound lane of I-20 near Kilgore

UPDATE (5:30) – One lane is now open but slow moving, police said.

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – A semi truck on fire is causing traffic issues on I-20 near Kilgore, according to police.

Kilgore police posted a notice that eastbound lanes on I-20 at the Highway 42 exit will be closed while they extinguish the fire and work the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Map courtesy of DriveTexas.org.

