Kilgore, TX

Semi truck fire closes eastbound lane of I-20 near Kilgore

By Sharon Raissi
 4 days ago

UPDATE (5:30) – One lane is now open but slow moving, police said.

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – A semi truck on fire is causing traffic issues on I-20 near Kilgore, according to police.

Kilgore police posted a notice that eastbound lanes on I-20 at the Highway 42 exit will be closed while they extinguish the fire and work the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Map courtesy of DriveTexas.org.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

