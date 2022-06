LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All around the Las Vegas valley, you can see political signs ahead of Tuesday’s Nevada primary. Federal regulations and Nevada state statute prohibit political and advertising signage on public highway property which is why you generally don’t see giant political signs along Interstate 15 or US 95. But what many people don’t realize is that many of our surface streets around the valley are technically state roadways where the same rules apply.

