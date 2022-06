The 28th annual HOT ROD Power Tour is revving up for their annual tour which will run June 13-17. The 1,000 mile journey is expected to bring together more than 3,500 hot rod vehicles together. Auto enthusiasts from around the world will travel to the Southeast to witness the five-day, five-city journey. During the tour from Hoover to Pensacola hundreds of hotrods are planned to make their way to the home of local hot-rod enthusiast, Ricky Easterling.

CLANTON, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO