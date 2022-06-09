Pekula announces run for District 3 county commissioner seat

There comes a time when the practices of the past will just not suffice any longer and a true holistic change is warranted. That is why Jeremy J. Pekula said he is running for Morrison County commissioner to represent District 3.

“We are long overdue for a robust change in our county commissioners and I intend to be the invigorating change that ‘We The People’ desperately need,” he said.

Pekula, 43, is a lifelong resident of Morrison County. He was born and raised on a dairy and hog farm in Swan River Township. After graduating from Little Falls High School in 1997, he entered the road construction industry. After two years, he was promoted into a foreman position that he held for several years.

Later, he accepted an offer to join a newly-established general contractor in Morrison County and gained additional construction experience working for a number of general contractors within the Central Minnesota area.

After several career paths, Pekula accepted an equipment operator position within the Public Works Department for the city of Little Falls and worked there for more than eight years. Currently, he works for a property manager in the city of Brainerd, while simultaneously pursuing an independent insurance adjuster license.

Last fall, Pekula said he began meeting other residents within the county who shared the same types of concerns he had surrounding the 2020 elections and political corruption and formed a Morrison County Concerned Citizens Community group. The goal of this group, Pekula said, is to find solutions to create a new, brighter path forward for Morrison County and its residents.

Pekula said his hope as a Morrison County commissioner is to create a brighter future for his two teenaged sons, where Constitutional freedoms still prevail.

“As your Morrison County commissioner, I will ensure that your voices are heard and I will work to return power back to ‘We The People,’” he said.