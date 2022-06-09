ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alva teen arrested for air-soft gun shooting

By Sarah Metts
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
An Alva teenager was arrested on Tuesday for shooting an elderly or disabled person with an air-soft gun.

18-year-old James Mudge is accused of shooting the pellet gun at someone on the corner of Taylor Lane and Delaware Road in Lehigh Acres.

The victim told deputies they were walking home from work. Nearby neighbors who take the same route everyday were surprised to hear.

“This world has gone mad,” said Keagan Lee. “It’s ridiculous. You’re better off just staying indoors.”

Deputies say the victim heard popping then felt a sharp pain on his arm. Witnesses inside the car with Mudge say he started shooting at the victim, but didn’t say why.

After arresting Mudge, deputies found a stolen gun inside Mudge’s car. It was reported stolen back on May 21st, the victim there said they were pulled from their car and battered. Deputies say that incident happened on Homestead Road North.

Mudge is no longer in custody according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest site.

NBC2 Fort Myers

