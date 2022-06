EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - Eufaula City Board of Education today announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. For School Year 2022-2023 Eufaula City Schools will continue participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for School Year 2022-2023. No further action is required of you. This USDA provision allows your child(ren) to participate in the school meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.

16 HOURS AGO