Things fell apart for no. 1 overall seed in Friday’s opening game of the super-regional. Unseeded Notre Dame arrived to Knoxville and knocked Tennessee’s teeth in during game one. The Fighting Irish came away with the 8-6 victory while the Vols came home in a 1-0 hole and without one of their star players and one of their coaches. Not a good day for Tony Vitello’s crew.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO