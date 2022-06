Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Monday night, the sky over Western New York will feature some bright moonlight at times thanks to the full strawberry moon. You may be wondering why the full moon in June is called the full strawberry moon. The name comes from the annual harvest of strawberries that reaches maturity during this time of year. I'm sure a little extra light from the moon in the evening helps farmers a bunch.

