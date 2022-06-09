Look: Bryce Harper Just Launched A Mammoth Home Run
By Tzvi Machlin
In 2021 Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had one of his best years en route to winning NL MVP honors. But with his home run today, he's firmly in the running for another one. In the top of the seventh inning of today's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Harper...
The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and they aren’t even clicking on all cylinders yet. LA has one of the most talented rosters in the league, but the past history of the front office suggests that if there’s a big name on the trading block that can make a difference, they’ll explore a potential deal.
The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took the mound in Minnesota's Target Field Thursday night having allowed only three home runs in his last nine starts, a span of 55 innings and 218 batters faced. The Twins would get him for three homers in three batters to start the game. It would...
Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
Robinson Cano on Saturday played in his first minor league baseball game (excluding rehab assignments) since 2005, and he did so in style. Cano signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday. He reported to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, for Saturday’s game. The team was celebrating Nickelodeon Night at their home ballpark, meaning that Cano had to wear a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey along with his teammates.
Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon in the midst of a long losing streak. That much is understandable, but the exact timing of the firing wound up being pretty awkward and brutal for the manager. ESPN aired a video essay on the state of the Angels prior to...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been in the minors rehabbing, will not be rejoining the team "at this time" due to personal reasons. The Tigers made the announcement about Rodriguez earlier this afternoon. "Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not...
The Phillies made a change in their bullpen before Monday night’s series opener against Miami. Michael Kelly was added from Triple A while James Norwood was designated for assignment. Kelly and Norwood are similar. Both are power-armed right-handers who have had control issues. “We needed some pitching based on...
