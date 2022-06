UPDATE: Marion County in flood watch expires

While recent rainfall has offered Saline County some much-needed moisture, it has also brought with it some unwelcome new residents- mosquitos!. At best mosquito bites cause skin irritation in the form of red bumps and itching, but more serious consequences of some mosquito bites may include transmission of malaria, dengue virus, Zika and West Nile virus. These serious diseases and viruses can be disabling and potentially deadly.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO