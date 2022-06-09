ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape business owner faces lawsuit after former employee steals $100K from company credit card

By Elisia Alonso
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral business owner defrauded of more than $100,000 is now being sued by his credit card company.

Charles Jones owns Enviro-Tech in Cape Coral. The company has been in business for more than 40 years.

Last month Jones’ former office manager, Stephenie Parramore, was arrested on felony charges for making fraudulent charges on a company credit card, as well as forging and cashing checks to herself.

Records show Parramore made 122 charges of $500 each totaling $61,000 at the Vegas III casino in Cape Coral from March through May of 2021.

Jones said he was recovering in the hospital from multiple heart surgeries while the charges were made.

Pavese Law in Fort Myers is representing Jones. Managing partner Chene Thompson said Parramore used her employer’s absence to commit the crimes.

American Express is now suing Jones for nearly $90,000 to cover the fraudulent charges.

Thompson said she has proof that Jones reported the charges when they first appeared and American Express failed to freeze the card.

Jones urges business owners to conduct extensive background checks on all employees and to limit how much employees can spend on company cards.

NBC-2 reached out to American Express, which said it could not provide comment on pending litigation.

