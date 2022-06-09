ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Expert: Retailers slashing prices to clear inventory

By Sarah Guernelli, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frcR6_0g628iwa00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You may have noticed that major retailers, like Target and Walmart, have been promoting all sorts of sales lately.

But do you know the reason why?

Johnson & Wales University marketing professor Kristen Regine tells 12 News it’s because retailers are trying to clear out surplus inventory accrued during throughout the pandemic.

RELATED: Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

It all started when the supply chain starting becoming less reliable, according to Regine.

“When it started to become an issue, retailers started almost panic buying for the following year to make sure they were in a better position supply chain and inventory-wise,” she explained.

Regine said now that shoppers aren’t stuck at home, their spending habits have changed drastically.

“[Retailers] stocked up on TVs and small kitchen appliances,” Regine said. “It was during a time where families were hunkering down and staying home … and now everyone is like ‘let’s go back out to eat.'”

MORE: Recession in RI likely by 2023, economist says

Rising inflation is also making shoppers more selective with their purchases, according to Regine. That’s why retailers are marking all sorts of items way down.

“Some as much as 40% off,” Regine said. “It is priced aggressively to move some of that stuff out.”

Regine encouraged shoppers to take advantage of these sales, especially since it’s unclear how long they’ll last.

The best way for shoppers to stay in the know, she said, is to sign up for their favorite stores’ news letters and pay attention to their advertisements.

NEXT: The Paper Store relocating to Warwick shopping center Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMTW

Hundreds of vendors and shoppers gather for Maine's Ultimate Yard Sale

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Around 200 vendors gathered Saturday morning for what organizers are calling the biggest yard sale in the state. Maine's Ultimate Yard Sale ran from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Fair Grounds. Amongst the vendors were antique dealers, small business owners, and artisans; providing a wide variety of unique goods for the hundreds of shoppers who passed through.
CUMBERLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Providence, RI
Business
City
East Providence, RI
WCVB

Market Basket closing store in Billerica, Massachusetts

BILLERICA, Mass. — Market Basket is closing one of three locations in Billerica, Massachusetts, the grocery chain announced. The store located at the Billerica Mall at 496 Boston Road will close Saturday at 6 p.m. "As a tenant at will, we were recently informed by the landlord that we...
fallriverreporter.com

120 apartments planned for Route 6 complex, new business to be announced soon

A developer is planning to help create 120 new apartments on Route 6. At Wednesday’s Somerset Board of Selectmen meeting, Marc Landry, representing South Coast Hospitality out of Cranston RI, gave a presentation on how he wants to continue to develop Fairfield Commons. This time it would involve two apartment buildings with four stories.
GoLocalProv

One of Providence’s Grandest Homes Offered for Just Under $6M - VIDEO

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. One of the grandest East Side mansions -- the Historic Thomas Poyton Ives House -- is now being offered for sale. The home has been lived in by the most prominent families in the state's history -- the Ives and Goddards. The house features...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Target
ecori.org

Rhode Island Senate Votes to Harm Communities of Color

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Senate passed S2788 Sub A, which would exempt “advanced recycling” from the state’s solid waste laws and regulations. The legislation limits advanced recycling facilities to within a mile radius of a state facility, and includes the Central Landfill in Johnston and the Port of Providence as possible locations.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
fallriverreporter.com

Those receiving SNAP in Massachusetts can soon use benefits to buy certain meals at select restaurants and food trucks

BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration last week opened a Notice of Opportunity to strategically onboard restaurants and food trucks for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program pilot. Eligible businesses in this pilot phase of the program include restaurants and food trucks that are locally-privately-owned and provide counter-based service and payment. Applications can be submitted through August 31, 2022.
Turnto10.com

Lightning may have caused several fires in Rhode Island

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating several fires that may have been caused by Monday morning's lightning. In Barrington, the fire chief said it appears a Harrison Avenue house was struck by lightning around 3:45 a.m. He said the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WSBS

Caution! Don’t Get Poisoned By This Prolific Massachusetts Plant!

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been affected by Toxicodendron Radicans. No? Well, how about by it’s more traditional name…poison ivy. It’s gardening and landscaping season here in Berkshire County, and one of the banes of landscapers is touching poison ivy. To be fair, it’s not...
rimonthly.com

6 Seafood Shacks to Hit Up This Summer

Seafood Shack dinners are here once again for the summer season. Whether you’re in the mood for lobster or clam cakes and “chowdah,” here are a few little Rhody spots to chow down on these seafood staples. Aunt Carrie’s. Location: Narragansett. Why:. Legend has it that...
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy