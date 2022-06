Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the top players in the 2023 class, on an official visit this weekend. If that last name sounds familiar, it is because Matayo's brother D.J. is the starting quarterback at Clemson. The Buckeyes are working hard to land the prized pass rusher, and they've done a good job thus far.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO