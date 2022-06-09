ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Charles Barkley: Nets' playoff failures affect Durant, Irving's legacies

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjvTs_0g6285nc00

Charles Barkley wasn’t shy about saying he wouldn’t give Kyrie Irving a contract extension if he were the Nets – and in the same media scrum for his charity golf tournament appearance, Barkley also wasn’t shy about his thoughts on the Nets’ failures in the Kevin Durant era affecting KD’s legacy.

“You know it does,” Barkley said Wednesday during a media call.

Durant has received criticism for both going to the Warriors and his role in Golden State’s success from 2016-19, up to and including the notion that he needed to go somewhere with other superstars to win a title (or, in this case, two) – and that holds water in a way, given that the Warriors went to five straight finals (two before KD, three after) and won three titles, including one without Durant, so they were clearly a dynasty in the making before his arrival.

Barkley isn’t speaking on that, but when it comes to the Durant/Irving era in Brooklyn, well, they’re going to need to win one together to quell the notion.

“If you go back and look, and I’ve talked about it, LeBron has said it before that he to win a championship without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh,” Barkley said, referencing the Cavaliers’ 2016 title that came with Kyrie in tow, and beat the Warriors the year before KD arrived. “And, Kobe has said it before – Rest in Peace – that he had to win without Shaq. So Kevin and Kyrie, before we elevate them among the old guys, they’re not going to get the credit they deserve until they win a championship by themselves and be The Guy.”

In the two seasons since Durant returned to the court after his Achilles injury, the Nets have lost to Milwaukee in seven games in the Eastern semifinals, and then were swept by Boston in the first round this year, amassing a playoff record of 7-9 overall.

And until that changes, KD and Kyrie are going to catch heat.

“We grade harshly, and rightfully so, but this ain’t got nothing to do with the media, or the fans – this has 100 percent to do with your peers,” Barkley said. “We’re going to judge you on that. People are going to get mad, and they can tweet at me and whatever they want to, but that’s just the standard. When you jump on somebody else’s boat and win, we don’t count that. You got to be the driver of the boat or the bus. Simple.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Irving, NY
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy