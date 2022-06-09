ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, CA

Stolen sentimental statue returned to owner

By Miranda Angel
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOTTONWOOD, Calif. — A sentimental statue stolen from Cottonwood is back with the owner, according to...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Oroville local finds stick of dynamite in their garden, police say

OROVILLE, Calif. — A local in the Oroville area found an unlikely and dangerous surprise while gardening on Sunday evening—stick of dynamite. Police said their dispatch received a call from a resident on the 1500 block of High Street who said they had found what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite while gardening in their yard.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Update: Domestic violence leads to deadly chase in Red Bluff, deputies say

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A high-speed chase over the weekend ended in a deadly crash Sunday. According to the Tehama Couty Sheriff's Office, the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when deputies were called to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Red Bluff after a woman said her boyfriend had strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Pickup truck crashes into unoccupied CHP cruiser

WILLITS, Calif. — A man in a pickup truck crashed into a California Highway Patrol police cruiser on the morning of June 12 in Willits. The cruiser was unoccupied at the time of the collision. Thirty-nine-year-old Chad Hodge was heading northbound in his Ford 250 on U.S. 101 going...
WILLITS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Redding after leading deputies on a pursuit

REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding after leading deputies on a slow-speed pursuit on Saturday at around 2:32 p.m. Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report on June 5 that Richard Kenyon, 60, had hit his girlfriend, placed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehama County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Cottonwood, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
Cottonwood, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

GoFundMe set up for 71-year-old woman attacked by teen in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — The neighbor of the 71-year-old woman attacked by a teenager while walking on Chico High School's track is helping raise money for medical expenses. The incident happened in early June. The woman, who has not been identified for privacy reasons, was struck from behind with a fence post and then dragged to a corner of a field where she was strangled and left unconscious by a 14-year-old.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Firefighters Stop RV Fire From Spreading In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out an RV fire in Grass Valley on Sunday night before it could spread. Grass Valley police say the fire happened off the 800 block of East Main Street. Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had been living in the RV already outside of the vehicle that was quickly going up in smoke. Police say there was a notable lack of defensible space at the property where the fire happened, making it more critical that firefighters doused the flames as quickly as they did. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but the RV appears to have been destroyed. The resident of the RV was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be OK.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters respond to an early morning apartment fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire near Enterprise High School in Redding. SHASCOM said calls first came in about the fire around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers on the scene told KRCR that everyone was evacuated safely. No injuries were reported. Redding Fire Department...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bywood Drive#Tcso
kymkemp.com

Pickup Runs Into Rear of CHP Vehicle in Sunday Morning Crash

On June 12, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, CHP officers from Ukiah Area were on-scene of a non-injury traffic collision, northbound US 101, near 41.40. CHP officers were conducting traffic control when a white Ford F-250, driven by [Chad Hodge] was traveling northbound on US 101 in the #2 lane, at approximately 60 mph. Hodge allowed his vehicle to travel through a flare pattern and strike the rear of a parked CHP patrol vehicle displaying its rear amber warning lights. The CHP patrol vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the collision. CHP personnel were not injured as a result of the collision. Hodge was treated on-scene by medical personnel and sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor of this collision.
UKIAH, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Chico High/Inspire parking lot Friday night

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Friday at around 10:30 p.m. after trying to steal parts of a Chico Unified School District (CUSD) van in the Chico High School/Inspire School of Arts and Sciences parking lot on W. Sacramento Avenue. A Chico Police Sergeant found Austin Teeter, 22, sitting...
krcrtv.com

Stolen excavator raises concern of construction theft

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three weeks ago, a $65,000 excavator was stolen from the construction site of Redding's new Costco. The 2016 CASE excavator still hasn't been found, and an electronic sign is now set up on South Bonnyview, asking the public for assistance. This expensive piece of equipment belongs to Eddie Axner Construction, and KRCR spoke with Eddie himself on Friday morning.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for being in possession of illegal guns in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday after he admitted to being in possession of multiple guns, according to the Redding Police Department. Redding Police officers pulled Jonathan Fargo, 34, of Anderson, over. One of the officers noticed that Fargo seemed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Vietnam
actionnewsnow.com

Scarface Incident in Siskiyou County, 5.5 acres, 100% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif., 7:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is says that the Scarface Incident is 100% contained as of Saturday night. The fire burned 5.5 acres. No structures were threatened. There weren't any evacuations or injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. CAL FIRE...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Vehicle Collision on Hwy 101 Near Willits This Morning

Details are limited this morning, but a dramatic traffic collision near the Ridgewood Summit south of Willits left a California Highway Patrol SUV mangled, a pickup truck damaged along Highway 101, and an unidentified vehicle at the bottom of a cliff. As per the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information...
krcrtv.com

HCSO: Blue Lake man arrested following roommate dispute

Over the weekend, Humboldt Count Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who threatened his roommate with a baseball bat after a dispute. Forty-year-old Scraigon James Earhart-Strokes was allegedly involved in an argument with his roommate earlier on Saturday. Around 5 p.m., the roommate and a female acquaintance returned to the shared residence near Blue Lake. That's when Earhart-Strokes reportedly threatened them with a bat.
BLUE LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Redding Friday night

REDDING, Calif. - California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 5 Friday night in Redding at around 9:30 p.m., according to CHP. A driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 5, just south of Oasis Road. CHP could not confirm how many people were killed...
REDDING, CA
Plumas County News

Alternative Route: Remember that Oroville Quincy Highway is open

A Meadow Valley resident wants to remind Plumas News readers that an alternate route west is available in the wake of the Highway 70 closure. What he described as the “back route to Oroville,” the roadway that begins as Bucks Lake Road and farther along becomes the Oroville Quincy Highway, is open. He said he made the drive the morning of June 13 with no issues. The only restriction this morning was a “short one lane stretch controlled by stop lights” when one gets to the Butte County side of the roadway.
MEADOW VALLEY, CA
krcrtv.com

Crews fighting 'Graham Fire' take a moment of silence for fallen firefighter

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Crews battling the Graham Fire took a moment of silence to honor a fallen firefighter who died while fighting the Saddle Back Fire on June 10, 2013. The Graham Fire started burning Thursday night. Despite the hot, dry conditions and rugged terrain, crews have made good progress on the fire according to the Lassen National Forest (NF).
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy