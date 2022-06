CHICO, Calif. — The neighbor of the 71-year-old woman attacked by a teenager while walking on Chico High School's track is helping raise money for medical expenses. The incident happened in early June. The woman, who has not been identified for privacy reasons, was struck from behind with a fence post and then dragged to a corner of a field where she was strangled and left unconscious by a 14-year-old.

