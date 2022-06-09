Gowanus zoning opponents file injunction as developers begin pile-driving

ON THIS DAY IN 1945, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Thirty-three students of Midwood High School, Bedford Ave. and Glenwood Road, will run the Flatbush War Price and Rationing Board, 2585 Bedford Ave., Friday as part of their education in democratic procedure during wartime. The students will work from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Under the supervision of Herman Swarzman, chairman of the board, and Dr. Jacob Ross, principal of Midwood High School, the students will interview applicants for gasoline, food points and other rationed commodities. They will also assist board members in passing upon applications. Other students will sit with price panels at conferences of retailers relating to complaints of price violations. Daniel P. Woolley, regional OPA administrator, said the one-day operation by students will bring home to New Yorkers the basic OPA principle of neighbors passing upon the rationing needs of the members of their community and the home front battle against inflation. ‘By spending a day at the office of the local War Price and Rationing Board, the students will gain a better understanding of the splendid job carried on daily by the thousands of volunteer OPA workers,’ Mr. Woolley said.”

