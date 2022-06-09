ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gowanus zoning opponents file injunction as developers begin pile-driving

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoice of Gowanus, a community group that has been fighting against the city’s rezoning plan for the Gowanus neighborhood, has filed an injunction to prevent developers from creating “facts on the ground” as the June 15 deadline for the 421-a tax credit fast approaches. The 421-a...

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

RIBBON-CUTTING FOR CLIMATE-SUSTAINABLE SCHOOL YARD: The newly renovated schoolyard at the Juan Morel Campos Secondary School in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn was officially opened last Friday, June 10 with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Made possible through a partnership with Brooklyn Nets & New York Liberty Foundation, Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection, the schoolyard is part of a Trust for Public Land’s New York City Playgrounds Program, which aims to transform asphalt playgrounds into vibrant city parks open to the community.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

BP Reynoso taps high-achieving Brooklynites for new charity

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso on Monday announced the launch of Brooklyn for All, Inc. (BFA), his city-affiliated charitable corporation. According to a statement from the Borough President’s Office, “BFA aims to promote the cultural diversity of Brooklyn through services, events and programming that support Brooklyn’s residents, businesses, community-based civil and cultural institutions, and the community-at-large to enhance the lives of Brooklynites. BFA will achieve this primarily through fundraising activities and organizational support.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

March over Brooklyn Bridge protests mass shootings

On Saturday, an estimated 2,000 people gathered in Cadman Plaza Park and marched over the Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Square in Manhattan. The rally was one of approximately 450 nationwide organized by March For Our Lives in reaction to the most recent high-casualty events in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, and the overall proliferation of gun violence in the United States.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Puerto Rican Parade and Festival returns to Brooklyn

Sunset Park played host again to its growing tradition of celebrating Puerto Rican pride, as the neighborhood’s Sixth Annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival was held for the first time in three years on June 12. The parade was brought back to the neighborhood in 2015 by community organization...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

June 13: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1945, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Thirty-three students of Midwood High School, Bedford Ave. and Glenwood Road, will run the Flatbush War Price and Rationing Board, 2585 Bedford Ave., Friday as part of their education in democratic procedure during wartime. The students will work from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Under the supervision of Herman Swarzman, chairman of the board, and Dr. Jacob Ross, principal of Midwood High School, the students will interview applicants for gasoline, food points and other rationed commodities. They will also assist board members in passing upon applications. Other students will sit with price panels at conferences of retailers relating to complaints of price violations. Daniel P. Woolley, regional OPA administrator, said the one-day operation by students will bring home to New Yorkers the basic OPA principle of neighbors passing upon the rationing needs of the members of their community and the home front battle against inflation. ‘By spending a day at the office of the local War Price and Rationing Board, the students will gain a better understanding of the splendid job carried on daily by the thousands of volunteer OPA workers,’ Mr. Woolley said.”
