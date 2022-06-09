ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, TX

Cost of aging vehicles puts Shenandoah Police Department in the red

By Catherine Dominguez
yourconroenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarger municipalities are continuing to juggle supply chain issues and aging fleet vehicles but one small Montgomery County city is struggling as its vehicle repair budget has dipped into the red. The Shenandoah City Council approved the purchase of two 2021 Dodge Chargers to replace the police department’s two...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourconroenews.com

Conroe’s Simpson-Dabney Appliances in final cycle after 85 years

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Often longtime customers of Conroe’s Simpson-Dabney Appliances didn’t even need to come to the showroom to pick out a new appliance. “They would call and say ‘David, my washing machine is out. Just bring me whatever I...
CONROE, TX
yourconroenews.com

Hardman, Waggoner find victory in Conroe runoff election

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Conroe’s 2022 elections is in the books after Harry Hardman and William Waggoner found victory in the city’s runoff election Saturday. With all precincts reporting, Hardman defeated John Hernandez landing 1,462 (61.02 percent) votes...
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Shenandoah, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Cars
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Shenandoah, TX
Government
yourconroenews.com

Tamina community plans Juneteenth celebration

This Juneteenth, the historically Black community of Tamina will be observing the holiday by remembering the areas long history. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sleepy Hollow Multipurpose Building at 9845 Sleepy Hollow Road the community is invited to celebrate Juneteenth with live music, dance performances, a barbecue, snow cones, and a special showing of “The Ground On Which I Stand: A Visual Storytelling Program to Explore Personal Historical Journeys.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Making a splash and dash into summer at YMCA Kids Triathlon

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Woodlands Family YMCA presented the first race Saturday of a new Summer Race Series for Kids and Teens, presented by Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands. For more than 18 years, the YMCA has hosted the Annual Kids Triathlon. Due to the popularity of this race, the YMCA is providing youth additional opportunities to enjoy the sports of swimming, biking and running offering triple the fun. Saturday featured the YMCA Kids Splash and Dash, for ages seven through 15. The next event is the July 16 YMCA Kids Triathlon for ages six through 12. This one is a Swim/Bike/Run format at the Branch Crossing YMCA in The Woodlands. Finally on Aug. 13 is the YMCA Kids Duathlon for ages seven to 15. This one is a Run/Bike/Run format at the new Holcomb Family YMCA in The Falls of Imperial Oaks in Spring. For more information and online registration visit ymcahouston.org/ymca-kids-tri.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
yourconroenews.com

Texas A&M 1st to claim CWS spot with 4-3 win over Louisville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Dylan Rock drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Louisville 4-3 on Saturday to win the College Station Super Regional and become the first team to earn a berth in the College World Series.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy