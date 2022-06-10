ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How The "Jurassic World: Dominion" Cast Has Changed Since They Started In Hollywood

By Michele Bird
 3 days ago

The dinosaurs are back to unleash chaos once again with the debut of Jurassic World: Dominion .

© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

A number of fan favorites, including Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, are making their way back to the franchise alongside Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more.

John Wilson / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before you go see the new movie, let's take a walk down memory lane to see what the cast looked like earlier in the franchise or in another role versus now.

To start, Chris Pratt's first major recurring TV role was Bright Abbott in the early '00s series Everwood .

© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he plays Owen Grady.

© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

When Bryce Dallas Howard was starting out in Hollywood, she portrayed Ivy Walker in 2004's The Village .

© Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now she plays Claire Dearing.

John Wilson / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1993, audiences met Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler in the original Jurassic Park .

© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now she's reprising her role as Ellie.

© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sam Neill is also a Jurassic Park franchise veteran; he played Alan Grant in the 1993 film that started it all.

© MCA / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he's making his return again as Alan.

© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jeff Goldblum has also been part of the Jurassic Park franchise since the first movie premiered in 1993. He played Ian Malcolm.

© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he's portraying Ian again on the silver screen.

John Wilson / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

DeWanda Wise appeared as Shameeka Campbell in the 2017 TV series Shots Fired .

© Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now she plays Kayla Watts.

John Wilson / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

One of Mamoudou Athie's first notable recurring roles was Grandmaster Flash in the 2016 TV series The Get Down .

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he plays Ramsay Cole.

John Wilson / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Isabella Sermon's first onscreen role was Maisie Lockwood in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom .

Giles Keyte / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now she's back as Maisie while also playing a young version of Charlotte Lockwood in Jurassic World: Dominion .

John Wilson / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And finally, BD Wong portrayed Dr. Stuart Kim in the '90s TV series All-American Girl . Plus, he was Dr. Henry Wu in the original Jurassic Park release.

© Touchstone Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now he's come back once more to play Henry.

John Wilson / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Who are you most excited to see in Jurassic World: Dominion ? Share your favorite character in the comments!

© Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

