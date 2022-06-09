ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triangle, VA

Police seeking suspects involved in shooting outside Triangle apartment complex

By Marysa Tuttle, Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still looking for the suspects involved in a shooting that took place outside an apartment complex in Prince William early Thursday morning.

At 12:39 a.m. on June 9, officers responded to the scene at the Linden Park Apartments in Triangle, located on the 18100 block of Kilmer Lane, to investigate a report of a shooting-in-progress. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

According to police, when law enforcement arrived at the scene, residents told them that the individuals firing the rounds were still in the area. Officers and a canine team then searched the area, but were unsuccessful in locating any suspects.

Instead, police found an uninjured 39-year-old male — later identified as the victim — at the scene. The victim informed the officers that he had woken up to the sound of gunfire and went outside to the parking lot, where he observed a group of individuals involved in a physical altercation nearby. At one point, a member of the group briefly stopped fighting and turned toward the victim, and an additional round of shots was fired. The victim told police he quickly hid from the group and later entered a nearby building while the group dispersed.

According to a release from Prince William Police, when law enforcement launched an investigation into the incident, it was revealed that multiple gunshots had been fired before a man in a white T-shirt was seen running away and a dark-colored sedan was seen driving away from the area at high speed. Police said in the release that while searching the area, officers located two unoccupied vehicles that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Officers also found shell casings in the parking lot of the apartment complex, police said.

No additional suspect description has been given at this time. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident or any suspects involved is asked to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-6650 , or Crime Stoppers at 703-792-7000 .

WRIC - ABC 8News

