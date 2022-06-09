ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting married Thursday, reports say

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari are getting married on Thursday in Los Angeles, according to several reports.

TMZ was the first to report the wedding between the pop megastar and the 28-year-old personal trainer. The two met in 2016 on the set of “Slumber Party.”

News of the ceremony plans comes nine months after the couple announced they were engaged.

Roughly 60 close friends and family members will be attending the intimate nuptials, multiple sources told People , but TMZ reports that the guest list will actually be closer to 100.

‘Baby Holly’ found alive 40 years after Florida couple murdered in Texas woods

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Brandon Cohen, Asghari’s talent manager said to USA Today in a statement , adding that he was “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.”

Spears, 40, has said that she has wanted to have a child with Asghari but was forced to stay on birth control because of the terms of the nearly 14-year conservatorship that ended in November, 2021.

In April, Spears announced that she was pregnant, but, a month later, revealed in an Instagram post that she had miscarried .

“Our love for each other is our strength,” Spears and Asghari wrote. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.”

Spears has been married twice before, once for just 55 hours to Jason Alexander after the two tied the knot in Las Vegas, and to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons.

