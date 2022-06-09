House passes gun bill to raise assault rifle purchase age to 21
IL Rep. Sean Casten (D-6th) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Protecting Our Kids Act recently passed by the House of Representatives. The bill would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in the U.S. from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of large-capacity magazines.House passes sweeping gun package, the Protecting Our Kids Act, in largely party-line vote Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
