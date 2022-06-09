ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House passes gun bill to raise assault rifle purchase age to 21

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

IL Rep. Sean Casten (D-6th) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Protecting Our Kids Act recently passed by the House of Representatives. The bill would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in the U.S. from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of large-capacity magazines.

House passes sweeping gun package, the Protecting Our Kids Act, in largely party-line vote


Comments / 40

Simon Belmont
4d ago

If its gone this far its gonna go all the way! These government criminals will do anything to confiscate guns from the population because they fear that people will go ballistic on them for all their crimes they are guilty of that still stay hidden from public ear!

Todd Zeigler
3d ago

even though the age of being an adult is 18. if they arent mature enough at 18 then they arent mature enough to vote

Vanessa Amous
4d ago

that is so sad cause those guns are for the war and they are for our Amy man to have if we have to go to war with our enemies so too be true that what those guns are for OK wake up people please wake up

Chicago, IL
