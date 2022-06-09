ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the first of Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings

By Sean Noone
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public with its findings. The nine-member panel is giving an overview of its 11-month investigation.

An archive of the hearing will be available on this page soon. Please note, there may be profane language and violent themes in the video stream. Viewer discretion is advised.

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel. Only portions of that testimony have been revealed to the public — mostly through court filings.

HOW TO WATCH

NewsNation will stream the hearings live on this page and YouTube Thursday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Leland Vittert will anchor special on-air coverage of the hearing from 8-10 p.m. Eastern.

List: Who has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee?
WHAT TO EXPECT

The first of six hearings is set to take place in a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex.

The committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans, plans to lay out several areas of information it has gathered throughout its investigation.

The panel’s probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by former President Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.

Lawmakers plan to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself.

The committee has not released details about who is likely to testify, but it is expected that traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation will be included.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

The Spectrum: Jan. 6 hearings; Ohio's upcoming primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reentered the spotlight this past week, with a hearing carried on primetime television, but will it change any minds? “We live in a deeply polarized society, polarized along partisan lines,” said Paul Beck, a political scientist with Ohio […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Trump responds to former AG Barr's January 6th testimony

The January 6th committee argued that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was no spontaneous riot but the culmination of a months-long attempted coup, with former President Donald Trump at the center of the conspiracy. Trump called former Attorney General William Barr a coward on social media after Barr disagreed with Trump’s assertions that the presidential election in 2020 was rigged.June 10, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

'Completely hysterical': Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Liz Cheney over Jan 6 hearing claims that he was drunk on election night

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting

NBC4 Columbus

Man throws hatchet at kids in Columbus apartment, sheriff says

NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested and charged in connection with Galloway shooting

NBC4 Columbus

One dead after car found in pond in west Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

NBC4 Columbus

4-year-old killed in Portsmouth shooting

NBC4 Columbus

Groveport man dies in Fairfield Co. crash

NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after crash in Perry County

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

