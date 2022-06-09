WCPH begins gradual end to COVID-19 drive-thru testing

RALEIGH — Since June 2020, Wake County Public Health has administered more than 1.5 million COVID-19 tests to the public. Now, with free at-home tests, numerous other community testing locations, and effective vaccine and treatment options easily available, the county will begin a gradual scale down of its five large drive-thru testing locations.

As of June 6, Wake County Public Health began reducing the number of available appointments and the days testing is offered. The final day of drive-thru testing at county sites will be Friday, July 29.

“Thanks to federal funding and incredible staff working through the heat of summer and bitter cold of winter, Wake County has offered fast, convenient, no-cost testing for almost two years straight,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Sig Hutchinson. “COVID-19 testing isn’t going away. With the abundance of at-home testing kits and other testing locations throughout the community, there will be plenty of opportunities for people to keep themselves safe and healthy.”

Leaders also looked at funding and staffing issues when considering this scale down. Outdoor COVID-19 testing at this level is extremely expensive, and keeping sites staffed eight hours a day, six days a week is a challenge.

In total, Wake County has spent $131 million since the start of the testing program and, at times, was forced to supplement vendor staffing with county staffing. Federal COVID-19 funding is almost gone. To continue drive-thru testing past June, Wake County is using its own funds at a cost of $2 million a month to local taxpayers.

To help the public prepare for this change, Wake County is sharing its plan, so residents will know what to expect over the next two months:

Monday, June 20: Reduce the number of weekly appointments available to 6,400. Hours of operation and locations will remain the same.

Tuesday, July 5: Reduce the number of weekly appointments available to 2,700 and end testing at the Visions Church/Departure Drive location in Raleigh. Testing will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only, but the hours of operation will remain the same.

Friday, July 29: Last day of Wake County Public Health drive-thru testing.

The changes announced today will not impact anyone who has already made a testing appointment. Appointments for testing will still be required and can be made at wakegov.com/testing.

Other COVID-19 testing options

While the county’s drive-thru testing is coming to an end, its commitment to keeping our community safe and informed about the resources available to them is not.

Testing is available throughout Wake County at doctors’ offices, clinics and pharmacies. Drive-thru testing is still currently available through state-run sites by Mako Medical. The Radeas Labs location in Wake Forest is also operating seven days a week. All locations and hours can be found on our COVID-19 testing page.

At-home COVID-19 tests

Federal Program: Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a third round of free at-home tests. This latest update is offering up to eight rapid antigen tests per household. Tests can be ordered at covid.gov/tests. There is no cost for the tests and no shipping fees.

State Program: The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and LabCorp also have a program to request free at-home testing kits. These PCR tests must be mailed back to a lab in a postage-paid envelope.

Wake County Public Health is preparing to distribute antigen at-home test kits at various county locations. Four free test kits per household will be available while supplies last. Staff will prioritize giving them to community members who are unable to get tested through other methods. Plans for distributing these kits will be shared in the coming weeks.