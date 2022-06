The ritzy Los Angeles area Brentwood School is being sued by the father of a former student for its allegedly “racially divisive, anti-Semitic” curriculum which he claims changed dramatically and turned decidedly “woke” after the death of George Floyd. The suit is being brought by frustrated father Jerome Eisenberg, who claims his daughter left the school rather than be subjected to the new environment at Brentwood.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO