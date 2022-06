PEORIA, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) — Mahomet-Seymour softball wrapped up the best season in program history taking 4th place in the State in class 3A Saturday morning. The Bulldogs fell to Antioch 1-0 in another low scoring pitchers duel. The Sequoits broke through with the games lone run on an infield single from pitcher Jacey Schuler in the third inning. She also had a strong outing in the circle, holding Mahomet-Seymour to just one hit while striking out 11.

