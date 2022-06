Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC notched their fourth win in-a-row on Saturday night at Fort Finley as they knocked off AC Syracuse Pulse 3-0. Didn’t take long for Chattanooga to find an offensive pulse. Not even five minutes into the match and Taylor Gray knocked one home to make it 1-0. Markus Naglestad added another goal in the first half on a penalty kick to make it 2-0. Chattanooga then got a goal in the 89th minute to seal the 3-0 victory.

