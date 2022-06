A 15-year-old boy died in a shooting last night in East Palo Alto, according to police. ShotSpotter, the system that picks up the sound of gunfire in East Palo Alto, alerted police to the shooting at 9:04 p.m. in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue and arrived to find the victim near an alley. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

