SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chief of Police of the Salina Police Department has announced his retirement to be closer to family in Missouri. Since Dec. 2, 2103, Brand Nelson says he has had the honor of serving as the Chief of Police for the Salina Police Department. He said he has served with a remarkable team of men and women who show their dedication to residents on a daily basis.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO