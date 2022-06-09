ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday evening in Boston at the TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night in Massachusetts.

NBA's official injury report

Steph Curry is listed as probable for the game, while Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman has been ruled out, and Gary Payton II is not on the injury report for the contest.

Curry got injured at the end of Game 3, but he said on Thursday that he will play in Game 4.

The Celtics won Game 3 of the series by a score of 116-100, so they now have a 2-1 lead.

