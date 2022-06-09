The Best Sun Hats For Travel, Style, and Function

Trends may come and go, but their impact on our day-to-day lives is lasting. That’s even more evident when trends have tangible benefits to the world, from sustainability to diversity and inclusion to wellness and beyond. That’s why we’re using this summer as a moment to take stock of what’s top of mind in five key categories: how kids play and learn, being more inclusive in fashion, lifting up Black creators in home decor, actionable ways to commit to sustainability, and what at-home cooking looks like in 2022. Explore this destination to be inspired, discover innovative products, and — most importantly — see trends as a way to enrich both your life and the lives of others.

