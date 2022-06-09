ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Living Well: Above Barre & Aqua Barre Classes Available

fourstateshomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that you can exercise without water, but did...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body found in Grand Lake, MoDot wants public input for Joplin project, and Joplin library celebrates 120 years

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Gateway Cafe in Spokane, Mo. reopens after devastating fire

SPOKANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Gateway Café in Spokane is back open after a devastating fire in May 2021. Owner Todd Leatherman is excited their restaurant is fully operational again. “Everybody’s smiling,” said Leatherman. Leatherman said a lightning strike caused the fire, which started in the men’s...
SPOKANE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup burns at the pumps at Airport Drive Harps

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Just before 2 p.m. Monday, reports of a vehicle fire at Harps in Airport Drive alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire responded. On arrival firefighters report the pickup was fully engulfed sitting at the pumps. Chief Perkins of Carl Junction Fire reminds the Emergency Shut Off stops a fire from spreading below...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
ozarkradionews.com

Look-Alike Scam Pages Imitating West Plains Organizations

Several instances of scams have been popping up on Facebook within the last month. The scams appear as nearly identical-looking Facebook pages as other West Plains organizations, including The West Plains Civic Center page, and our page, Ozark Radio News. If you receive an unsolicited message from an organization informing...
nixa.com

Message from Republic Services

This is an important message from Republic Services your waste and recycling provider:. Due to staffing challenges we will not be picking up recycling this week and we will resume recycling pickup on the next scheduled recycling service day. We will continue to service your trash containers on your normal scheduled service day. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time. If you have questions please contact us at 417-268-1278 or 417-268-1265.
NIXA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

SuperRigs at Branson Landing through Saturday

The 40th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is taking place through Saturday at Branson Landing. The event honors 40 years of the SuperRigs competition, where drivers display the rigs they use to routinely haul supplies across the nation. All of the trucks in the competition are required to be actively in use by their owners or companies.
BRANSON, MO
macaronikid.com

2022 Fireworks and 4th of July Celebrations in Springfield and Beyond

July 4th is just around the corner and it's time to start planning in Springfield! Our family loves celebrating Independence Day, and there's nothing quite like summer holidays and fireworks! Check out these great events to help your family celebrate in Springfield, Missouri, and beyond! Check back often - we will continue to add new events to this list!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Route 66 to get nearly $30 million in improvements through Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Dept of Transportation (MoDOT) plan to spend nearly $30 million to make improvements along Route 66 in Joplin. Route 66 is now officially known as MO-66 aka 7th Street is one of the most-heavily traffic roads in Joplin according to traffic studies. Route 66 at Range Line Road continues to be the busiest intersection in...
khqa.com

Two Missouri state park beaches closed to swimming

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

CAPTURED: 2nd Barry County escapee caught in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two of three escaped inmates out of Barry County, Missouri have been captured. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office announced today, June 13th, that Mattew Crawford was taken into custody In Springfield, Missouri. Just five days earlier, Barry County Deputies announced the capture of Christopher Blevins...
KYTV

Newton County Sheriff appears before state auditing committee

World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony. World War II veteran Ed Fox returned to Springfield Friday after attending a special ceremony in Hawaii commemorating the Battle of Midway. Fox fought at both Midway, and Iwo Jima received a hero welcome Friday at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Shooting At Springfield Gas Station

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one person was shot last night at the AmPm Gas Station near Kearney and Fulbright. The injuries were not life-threatening. KY3 says two male suspects left the area. Police are still looking for them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

