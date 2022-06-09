Living Well: Above Barre & Aqua Barre Classes Available

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO