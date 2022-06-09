Living Well: Above Barre & Aqua Barre Classes Available

Correction: Title previously read "Ridgevale" and was corrected to "Ridgedale." The Bat Bar in Lost Canyon Cave.Source: Twitter. No, it's not Batman's private bar. Could you go inside a cave and count bats while consuming your favorite adult beverage? Interestingly enough, this bar is inside a cave known as Lost Canyon Cave.
GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
SPOKANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Gateway Café in Spokane is back open after a devastating fire in May 2021. Owner Todd Leatherman is excited their restaurant is fully operational again. “Everybody’s smiling,” said Leatherman. Leatherman said a lightning strike caused the fire, which started in the men’s...
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Just before 2 p.m. Monday, reports of a vehicle fire at Harps in Airport Drive alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire responded. On arrival firefighters report the pickup was fully engulfed sitting at the pumps. Chief Perkins of Carl Junction Fire reminds the Emergency Shut Off stops a fire from spreading below...
Several instances of scams have been popping up on Facebook within the last month. The scams appear as nearly identical-looking Facebook pages as other West Plains organizations, including The West Plains Civic Center page, and our page, Ozark Radio News. If you receive an unsolicited message from an organization informing...
WILLARD, Mo. — Ten months ago, KOLR 10 introduced you to Banks. Banks was found on the side of a river, left for dead. He survived and is now a service dog to Vietnam Veteran Jim Fight of Willard. Since August, Banks has been in training for his new job with K9s for Camo. For five […]
CARTHAGE, Mo. — We came across a brave snapping turtle as it was crossing Sophia Street in Carthage right in front of our KOAM News Now car! Turtle was fine. Made it to the other side. You don’t see these every day. According to the Missouri Dept of Conservation, “Female eastern snapping turtles usually lay eggs in June but can...
JOPLIN, Mo. – Work is progressing on the Range Line bridge project in Joplin which means a major traffic shift is about to happen. That shift could impact more than just your drive. A year ago, we told you about the project to replace the railroad bridge on south...
This is an important message from Republic Services your waste and recycling provider:. Due to staffing challenges we will not be picking up recycling this week and we will resume recycling pickup on the next scheduled recycling service day. We will continue to service your trash containers on your normal scheduled service day. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time. If you have questions please contact us at 417-268-1278 or 417-268-1265.
The 40th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is taking place through Saturday at Branson Landing. The event honors 40 years of the SuperRigs competition, where drivers display the rigs they use to routinely haul supplies across the nation. All of the trucks in the competition are required to be actively in use by their owners or companies.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
July 4th is just around the corner and it's time to start planning in Springfield! Our family loves celebrating Independence Day, and there's nothing quite like summer holidays and fireworks! Check out these great events to help your family celebrate in Springfield, Missouri, and beyond! Check back often - we will continue to add new events to this list!
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Dept of Transportation (MoDOT) plan to spend nearly $30 million to make improvements along Route 66 in Joplin. Route 66 is now officially known as MO-66 aka 7th Street is one of the most-heavily traffic roads in Joplin according to traffic studies. Route 66 at Range Line Road continues to be the busiest intersection in...
French Fries are delicious, and they come in a variety of different shapes and styles, but one website claims they have found the absolute best french fries in all of in the Show-Me State of Missouri. According to a ranking from eatthis.com, the best french fries in all of Missouri...
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends and family of the two women killed after a drunk driver crashed into their truck in Springfield Sunday morning are speaking out. On Sunday morning, Ronica Tollison, 37, of Willard, and Britany Toothman, 34, of Willard, died in the crash. The women both died at the scene of the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two of three escaped inmates out of Barry County, Missouri have been captured. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office announced today, June 13th, that Mattew Crawford was taken into custody In Springfield, Missouri. Just five days earlier, Barry County Deputies announced the capture of Christopher Blevins...
World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony. World War II veteran Ed Fox returned to Springfield Friday after attending a special ceremony in Hawaii commemorating the Battle of Midway. Fox fought at both Midway, and Iwo Jima received a hero welcome Friday at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one person was shot last night at the AmPm Gas Station near Kearney and Fulbright. The injuries were not life-threatening. KY3 says two male suspects left the area. Police are still looking for them.
Comments / 0