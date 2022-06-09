ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Maryland shooting: 3 killed, 3 injured at factory; victims identified

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cy8Xv_0g622LTt00

SMITHSBURG, Md. — Three people were killed and three others, including the alleged gunman, were injured Thursday afternoon during a shooting at a western Maryland manufacturing plant, authorities said.

A law enforcement official confirmed the fatalities to NBC News and WJZ-TV, adding that a Maryland state trooper suffered a minor injury in a confrontation with the alleged shooter. The alleged shooter was one of the people injured, The Herald-Times of Hagerstown reported. One person was critically injured.

Update 10:28 p.m. EDT June 9: Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore identified the deceased as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, The Herald-Times of Hagerstown reported. Mullendore said Brandon Chase Michael, 42, was wounded. His condition was not immediately available.

The suspect is identified as a 23-year-old man from West Virginia. Further details were not being provided because charges have not yet been filed, Mullendore said. The man was taken to an area hospital and was being treated for his injuries, the sheriff said.

Officials confirmed that the victims and the suspect are employees at the factory, WDVM-TV reported.

The name and age of the Maryland State Police trooper who was injured also were not released, The Herald-Times reported.

The suspect and the trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Original report: “There are fatalities,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joshua McCauley told The Washington Post earlier Thursday.

The suspect was taken into custody by Maryland State Police at Mount Aetna, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Herald-Times.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. EDT at the Columbia Machine Inc. manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, the newspaper reported.

According to its website, the company designs and manufactures concrete product machines, including mixers and molds. It serves customers in more than 100 countries and was founded in 1937.

Upon arrival, deputies found multiple victims, WBAL-TV reported.

The suspect in the shooting “is no longer a threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

“This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the post stated.

During a news conference earlier Thursday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan said he believed that three people were killed.

“What I understand, potentially, three people dead,” Hogan told reporters. “Maryland State Police responded, pursued the suspect, the suspect fired and shot the trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire and shot him.”

Smithsburg is located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, whose district includes Smithsburg, said his office is actively monitoring the incident, WJZ reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under a bill signed into law Monday by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. The law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine announced he's ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Action News Jax

Judge in Maryland strikes down library e-book law

NEW YORK — (AP) — In a legal case closely watched by libraries and the publishing industry, a federal judge in Maryland struck down a state law requiring publishers to make e-books available on “reasonable terms" to libraries if they were also being offered to the general public.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Action News Jax

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she found her pet with its head inside of an alligator’s mouth. Stephany Pineda told WSVN she heard her mother screaming, and when she ran outside of her south Florida home, she saw her French bulldog’s head in the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran outside toward the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Paul LePage, the Republican whose two terms as Maine's governor were dominated by his offensive rhetoric and combative leadership, is seeking a political comeback. With no opposition, LePage will coast to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Western Maryland#Violent Crime#Nbc News#Wjz Tv#The Herald Times#Washington County Sheriff#Wdvm Tv#The Maryland State Police
Action News Jax

Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday he was escalating federal assistance for New Mexico as it faces its largest wildfire in recorded state history. The fire began with prescribed burns that were set by the U.S. Forest Service, a standard practice that's intended to clear out combustible underbrush. However, the burns spread out of control, destroying hundreds of homes across 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) since early April, according to federal officials.
SANTA FE, NM
Action News Jax

Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The special primary for Alaska's only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday, after a tense legal fight over ballot access issues cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in an already extraordinary election, packed with...
Action News Jax

Higher room rates could put damper on tourism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hotel room rates pushed up by demand during the past year might now be hindering tourism amid increasing inflation, state tourism officials said. As the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency celebrated record first-quarter tourism numbers while meeting last week in Orlando, staff and board members also expressed concern that increasing cost of hotel rooms is slowly affecting occupancy rates.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy