ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

VIDEO: Draymond Green Played College Football?

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tw0pz_0g6221uc00

247 Sports shared an old clip of when Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green played in a spring game for the Michigan State Football team. The Warriors trail the Boston Celtics 2-1 in the NBA Finals.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Thursday, 247 Sports shared an incredible clip of when Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green played in a spring game for the Michigan State Football team.

Green and the Warriors are currently facing off with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and they lost Game 3 of the series on Wednesday night by a score of 116-100.

The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Celtics, and Game 4 will be played back in Boston on Friday night.

Game 5 will be at the Chase Center in California, so if the Warriors win they will head back home tied up at 2-2.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

You Won't Believe Who Worked Out For The Bucks

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the NBA Draft will also take place at the end of the month. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Shareef O'Neal has workouts coming up with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards (he's also already worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks).
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
California College Basketball
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Boston, MA
College Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Boston, MA
College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
California State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
San Francisco, CA
College Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
San Francisco, CA
College Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
College Basketball
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy