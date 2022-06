The Kansas City Chiefs are going to look quite a bit different on offense in 2022, having traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and signing former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, all in addition to drafting rookie Skyy Moore. While there are some new faces lining up on offense, there will also be some familiar ones in the mix. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have re-signed running back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year deal following his explosive performance throughout the playoffs.

