Tristian Hamilton, a 31-year-old rapper who performed under the name FBG Cash, had been driving around about 5:30 a.m., with the woman asleep in the car, when a Cadillac cut him off in the 1600 block of West 81st Street and two people got out and began shooting, according to police reports. Hamilton was hit at least 13 times and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the left arm and upper back and was taken in serious condition to Christ.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO