Denver International Airport CEO headed to FAA in D.C.?

By DENNIS HUSPENI dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
 4 days ago
FILE PHOTO: Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington might be tabbed by President Joe Biden's administration to head the Federal Aviation Administration, according to published reports. Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette

President Joe Biden will likely name Denver International Airport’s CEO Phil Washington as the next head of the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the Seattle Times.

Washington has held the DIA post for less than a year, after being appointed by Mayor Michael Hancock in 2021.

An airport spokesperson declined a Denver Gazette request to speak to Washington and referred all inquiries to the Biden Administration.

An administration spokesperson declined comment, but an unnamed White House official told Reuters that Washington was "the leading contender."

“Phil Washington is a recognized leader across the transportation industry, and we are lucky to have him as our CEO at DEN,” said Theresa Marchetta, the mayor’s spokeswoman, in an email statement. “It’s not surprising his name would come up when these roles are being considered.”

Washington previously served as assistant general manager, general manager and CEO of Denver’s Regional Transportation District from 2000 to 2015. Most recently, he worked as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, leaving after his contract ended in May 2021.

As LA Metro’s CEO, Washington managed an $8 billion budget and oversaw $18 billion to $20 billion in capital projects. It has 11,000 employees and transports 1.2 million boarding passengers daily on 2,200 clean-air buses and six rail lines.

As general manager of RTD, Washington led and implemented the FasTracks program, one of the largest voter-approved transportation expansion programs in the country at the time. He also helped secure a public-private partnership to bring the University of Colorado A Line from Union Station to DIA.

Washington also served in the U.S. Army for over 24 years, reaching the rank of Command Sergeant Major, and was appointed to the federal Transportation Transition Agency Review Team by Biden’s administration.

