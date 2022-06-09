Brooklyn DA hosts youth summit on gun violence

Police are looking for a man accused of attacking an NYC Parks Department employee in Manhattan's Riverside Park for no known reason, authorities say. Investigators say the suspect became belligerent toward the 29-year-old city worker near Riverside Drive and West 79th Street around 8 p.m. a week ago, when it was still light out, and punched the worker in the face before riding off on a scooter.

