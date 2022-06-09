ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn DA hosts youth summit on gun violence

By Sahil
globalcirculate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscussions about gun violence often only involve adults, but...

globalcirculate.com

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Police: 3 shot in the Bronx, shooter still on the loose

Three people are recovering after getting shot Sunday night in the Bronx, according to police. The NYPD says three people were shot on 1490 Sheridan Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. One person was shot in the leg, another was grazed in the face, and the last victim was shot in the buttocks.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
NBC New York

Chaos Erupts, NYC Parks Worker Socked in Face in Manhattan Mayhem: Cops

Police are looking for a man accused of attacking an NYC Parks Department employee in Manhattan's Riverside Park for no known reason, authorities say. Investigators say the suspect became belligerent toward the 29-year-old city worker near Riverside Drive and West 79th Street around 8 p.m. a week ago, when it was still light out, and punched the worker in the face before riding off on a scooter.
MANHATTAN, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspect arrested for 2 NYC subway stabbings, police say

QUEENS, N.Y. — A man suspected of two subway stabbings within 24 hours of each other in or near the 7 train in Queens was arrested without incident Saturday, the New York Police Department confirmed. Donny Ubiera, 32, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault and...
PIX11

Gun deaths reported overnight in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two deaths brought upon by gun violence occurred overnight, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old man who was shot outside a NYCHA complex in Canarsie, Brooklyn died after he was previously reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. The victim was shot multiple times in the abdomen a few minutes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYPD Offers Reward in Hate Incident

The New York City Police Department has released video footage of a suspect they are hoping to identify for drawing a swastika in front of a Jewish high school in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The unknown individual scrawled the Nazi hate symbol on a signal box at a crosswalk...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Brooklyn Da
globalcirculate.com

Drill rapper Avanti Frowner killed in botched robbery at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK — A drill rapper was killed during a botched robbery in the Bronx. It happened inside the Amazing Pharmacy in East Tremont on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE 6/11: 5 wanted in connection to fatal shooting of drill rapper Avanti Frowner at Bronx pharmacy. The victim, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Subway slashing suspect attacks second victim in two days: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — The suspect accused of slashing a 62-year-old man Friday morning struck again Saturday, police said, targeting a man at the 74 Street-Broadway station. Police identified the suspect wanted for the attacks as Donny Ubiera, 32. Ubiera allegedly approached a 55-year-old man who was waiting for a northbound No. 7 train about 7:15 […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bkreader.com

Here’s Your #1 Rundown of How Juneteenth is Being Celebrated in Brooklyn and Beyond!

On June 19 this year, we will celebrate Juneteenth as a federal holiday, as signed into law last year by President Biden. It was first celebrated in 1865 in Galveston, Texas. Celebrated nationally ever since, the day acknowledges the end of slavery. It also recognizes and honors African-American culture. There...
NBC New York

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Department of Correction officers intercede in suspect’s suicide attempt in Bronx jail cell, union says

Four city Department of Correction officers rushed into a holding cell in Bronx Criminal Court to save an inmate trying to hang himself with his own sweatshirt, officials said Saturday. DOC Captain Tommy Cavalino was monitoring the Bronx Central Booking cells inside the E. 161st St. courthouse about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he noticed that the 28-year-old man had fashioned a noose out of his ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy