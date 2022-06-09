Brooklyn DA hosts youth summit on gun violence

THE BRONX (PIX11)—The three colorful murals—each emanating a happy, life-like smile— are a contrast to the palpable sadness that still grips a Bronx neighborhood where a joyful teen was brutally murdered four years ago. “There’s still a lot of pain here,” said Rev. Blue Baez, who has lived in Tremont for 42 years. “These things […]
Three people are recovering after getting shot Sunday night in the Bronx, according to police. The NYPD says three people were shot on 1490 Sheridan Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. One person was shot in the leg, another was grazed in the face, and the last victim was shot in the buttocks.
Police are looking for a man accused of attacking an NYC Parks Department employee in Manhattan's Riverside Park for no known reason, authorities say. Investigators say the suspect became belligerent toward the 29-year-old city worker near Riverside Drive and West 79th Street around 8 p.m. a week ago, when it was still light out, and punched the worker in the face before riding off on a scooter.
QUEENS, N.Y. — A man suspected of two subway stabbings within 24 hours of each other in or near the 7 train in Queens was arrested without incident Saturday, the New York Police Department confirmed. Donny Ubiera, 32, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault and...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two deaths brought upon by gun violence occurred overnight, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old man who was shot outside a NYCHA complex in Canarsie, Brooklyn died after he was previously reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. The victim was shot multiple times in the abdomen a few minutes […]
The New York City Police Department has released video footage of a suspect they are hoping to identify for drawing a swastika in front of a Jewish high school in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The unknown individual scrawled the Nazi hate symbol on a signal box at a crosswalk...
Lezandre Khadu knows all too well the pain that New York's Rikers Island prison can cause. Khadu, a regular at anti-Rikers protests, says she say will campaign for the prison's closure "until I literally die."
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a rise in gun violence across New York City, the NYPD is facing an uphill battle to get guns off city streets. Part of the solution is having laser-focused officers going after guns. The specialized units are called Neighborhood Safety Teams, and they rolled out in March. The teams replaced […]
NEW YORK — A drill rapper was killed during a botched robbery in the Bronx. It happened inside the Amazing Pharmacy in East Tremont on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE 6/11: 5 wanted in connection to fatal shooting of drill rapper Avanti Frowner at Bronx pharmacy. The victim, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner,...
QUEENS, N.Y. — The suspect accused of slashing a 62-year-old man Friday morning struck again Saturday, police said, targeting a man at the 74 Street-Broadway station. Police identified the suspect wanted for the attacks as Donny Ubiera, 32. Ubiera allegedly approached a 55-year-old man who was waiting for a northbound No. 7 train about 7:15 […]
On June 19 this year, we will celebrate Juneteenth as a federal holiday, as signed into law last year by President Biden. It was first celebrated in 1865 in Galveston, Texas. Celebrated nationally ever since, the day acknowledges the end of slavery. It also recognizes and honors African-American culture. There...
Police arrested a 68-year-old man they say fatally stabbed his common-law wife found dead inside the couple's Manhattan apartment Friday night. The 79-year-old woman, Lanilda Nuez, was discovered by officers responding to an aid call after 10 p.m. on West 144th Street in Harlem, the NYPD said. She was found...
The National Puerto Rican Day Parade was back in full swing on Sunday after a two-year hiatus. The fun-filled day culminated in a block party along Commerce Avenue in Westchester Square, hosted by former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Performers included Fat Joe, Tony Sunshine, La Jara Band and...
A Bronx mother has been left “enraged” and “shaken,” following news that at the Harlem school attended by two of her children, a 17-year-old male student was found to have been in possession of a gun on the school campus on Tuesday, June 7. He has since been arrested.
Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
Four city Department of Correction officers rushed into a holding cell in Bronx Criminal Court to save an inmate trying to hang himself with his own sweatshirt, officials said Saturday. DOC Captain Tommy Cavalino was monitoring the Bronx Central Booking cells inside the E. 161st St. courthouse about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he noticed that the 28-year-old man had fashioned a noose out of his ...
Comments / 1