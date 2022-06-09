ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Shoppers Swear This $8 Mask Keeps Their Hair “Tangle & Frizz-Free”

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally time to rejoice in the summer season when everyone comes out of hiding looking like a million bucks. From sun dresses, sandals and shades to dewy skin, bronzed tans and bouncy hair, there’s a lot of work that goes into looking this good. While frizziness is one of the most common summertime hair problems, it doesn’t have to be a hassle any longer thanks to one must-have product.

Hairtage’s Mask-Querade Transforming Hair Mask is a 5-in-1 treatment that hydrates your hair, adds shine, gets rid of split ends and combats frizz. Best for hair types 1A to 4C, the mask features a ton of amazing ingredients. Even better, it costs just $8 and has a 4.5-star rating at Walmart , where it’s sold exclusively.

Argan oil brings back shine and elasticity to your hair, while shea butter moisturizes and protects your strands from excessive heat styling. Additionally, agave, aloe vera , noni fruit and macadamia nut oil condition and soften damaged hair follicles while preventing recurrent frizz These key ingredients make the perfect hair concoction for transforming hair into shiny, smooth goodness.

RELATED: Shoppers Are Ditching Their Flat Irons For This J.Lo-Approved, Anti-Frizz Spray That Makes Their Hair Feel ‘Like Silk’



Hairitage Mask-Querade Transforming… $7.94


Buy Now

“My hair has never looked and smelled so amazing! It’s tangle and frizz-free ,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This product will be a staple in my home from now on!

To get the best results possible, apply the mask to damp hair and comb through to make sure the product coats each of your strands. Wait for the mask to work its magic for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing it out. If you’re seeking extra moisture, put on a shower cap, head to bed and rinse in the morning to admire your stunning hair.

“I have thick and dry hair [that] gets frizzy and unmanageable so I’m always looking for the newest, greatest products and this hair mask did not disappoint!” another reviewer commented.

The treatment’s formula excludes SLS, SLES, phthalates, parabens, gluten and mineral oil. It’s also cruelty-free, vegan and color-safe.

“I love this hair mask ! I have frizzy and thick hair and this mask keeps my hair calm and frizz-free,” raved another shopper. “It also makes my hair very soft, [and] I also love the smell. It is the best hair mask I’ve tried and the price is amazing!!!!”

If your hair poofs up as soon as you step out into the humid air, the super affordable Mask-Querade Transforming Hair Mask is here to the rescue. It’ll have your hair frizz-free in as little as five minutes—TG!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0g61z6KY00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

7 Petite Summer Maxi Dresses, Because We’re Tired Of Getting Everything Hemmed

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing to love about summer, it’s the incredible array of cute maxi dresses available. However, if you’re under 5’4″—like I am—you probably tend to skip over this adorable warm-weather trend because everything is too damn long and getting dresses hemmed is such a hassle. Rather than miss out on some of the cutest dresses of the season, though, I decided to hunt for petite summer maxi dresses—and I actually found quite a few....
APPAREL
StyleCaster

This $12 Drugstore Concealer Is Taking Over TikTok: “It Blends Out Like a Dream”

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We know all about Korean-American brand Joah Beauty but TikTokers are officially just discovering it. And we’re seriously happy about it. Everyone should know about the affordable makeup and skincare brand available at CVS. In the last few weeks, Joah’s Perfect Complexion Eye Serum Concealer has gone viral on TikTok, mostly thanks to a stellar review by our girl Mikayla Nogueira. “Why haven’t I heard a single person talking about this concealer?” Nogueira asks...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

There’s Finally a Dupe for Selena Gomez’s Favorite 24K Gold Eye Patches & Shoppers Say They ‘Hit the Jackpot’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. After a night of restlessness or in the midst of a hectic week, the last thing you want to worry about are dark circles or puffy under eyes. Apparently, there’s a foolproof way to get rid of these annoyances in just 20 minutes. Last month, everyone’s favorite new TikTok darling, Selena Gomez, shared her multi-step skincare routine that added up to $548. Although we all love skincare as much as Gomez, not everyone...
RETAIL
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Uses a $34 Setting Powder That Shoppers Say ‘Makes Skin Look Airbrushed’—& It’s 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber has become the face of glazed donut skin because she always has the dewiest complexion. It’s often left us wondering how she gets her skin so glowy without looking super oily. And now, thanks to one of the model’s GRWM TikToks, we have the answer: the Kosas’ Cloud Set Setting Powder. The supermodel-approved formula minimizes the appearance of pores, fine lines and uneven texture. It provides “shine control, not glow control,” according...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Types#Good Hair#Hair Spray#Argan
StyleCaster

‘Gym Lips’ Are Trending on TikTok & Here’s WTF They Actually Are

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When I first heard “gym lips” were trending on TikTok, I was a little concerned. Is this some new plastic surgery trend? Or a trend toward wearing makeup to work out? I’m going to pass on them both. But don’t worry — the “gym lips” trend is easy, pretty and wildly do-able — even with products you already have at home. Phew! Allow me to explain. The term was coined by makeup artist Kelli...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Harry Wanted to Spend $95 on a Birthday Present For Lili—Here’s What She Got Instead

Click here to read the full article. Celebrating. New photos have given us a sneak peek of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Lilibet birthday presents. The couple and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, landed in Santa Barbara, after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 5, 2022, and were spotted unloading a few precious gifts from across the pond.  The pair celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on June 4, 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The party went on at the couple’s residence at Frogmore Cottage with an intimate garden party. A source told The Sun that the party...
WORLD
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Queen Elizabeth ‘Banned’ Harry & Meghan From Taking Photos of Her With Lili During Their 1st Meeting—Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. Gatekeep queen. Queen Elizabeth banned Lilibet photos from being taken. The British monarch met with her great-granddaughter during her Platinum Jubilee. However, she forbid photos of her and her namesake together. An insider told The Sun on June 7, 2022, that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were denied photos of the long-awaited meeting. “Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen. But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.” The Queen met with Lilibet during a private lunch after The Trooping of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Hair Care
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Click here to read the full article. Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Johnny’s Lawyer Just Revealed If She’ll Reunite With Him After Winning His Trial Against Amber

Click here to read the full article. A professional relationship. Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is excited to see him again. The attorney and her client won their defamation case against Amber Heard on June 1, 2022. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was not in attendance at the verdict. After her appearance on Good Morning America on June 8, 2022, Vasquez was approached by TMZ and was asked if she was going to see Depp again. She replied, “Of course!” She was then asked if she was a fan of his music. As she hurried into her car, she...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s If Lili Met Her Cousins After William & Kate Made ‘No Effort’ to Introduce Them

Click here to read the full article. With her UK debut, every Royal Family fan has this question on their mind. Did Lilibet meet Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids? Royal experts are saying that they probably did not. According to Royal expert Christopher Andersen to Us Weekly on June 9, 2022, the Royal family still has ongoing feuds and did not make any efforts to talk to one another during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili],” Anderson noted that there was “a lot...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Predicting Unexpected Changes In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. We’re about halfway through Gemini season and your horoscope for the week of June 5 to June 11 has the latest scoop on what the cosmos are up to. Last week marked the beginning of several planetary changes. You celebrated your release from the clutches of Mercury retrograde. However, that doesn’t mean the confusing backward movement is over. After all, you traded Mercury retrograde for Saturn retrograde, which is a whole different ballgame. To be truthful, the vibes may *still* feel a bit off, so take it easy on yourself as you get used...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Week, Thanks To Venus Conjunct Uranus

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways! This week, there’s a much stronger chance that a breakup will happen (but that doesn’t mean it will). After all, Venus—planet of love and friendship—is in the process of joining forces with Uranus—planet of independence, innovation and sudden changes—on Saturday, June 11 at 6:57 p.m. ET, jolting your relationship with uncertainty. While Venus wants...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Kanye’s Girlfriend Just Subtly Responded to Rumors They Broke Up After Deleting All Her Photos of Him

Click here to read the full article. On and off? After a slew of rumors, fans want to know—did Kanye West and Chaney Jones break up? Chaney’s Instagram might have clues that will lead us to an answer. According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly on June 7, 2022, Chaney and Kanye reportedly broke up after a trip to Japan in May 2022. The source said, “Kanye and Chaney are done. They split amicably. There’s no bad blood, things just fizzled.” Chaney seemingly confirmed the split by deleting every picture she had with Kanye on her Instagram. Kanye was...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Scott Just Broke Up With His Model Girlfriend Weeks After Kourtney’s Wedding—He ‘Wants to Be Single’

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Were ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

Click here to read the full article. He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was...
ORLANDO, FL
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Click here to read the full article. Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Amber Heard’s Sister Whitney Just Responded to the Johnny Depp Verdict—’I Know What I Saw’

Click here to read the full article. Breaking her silence. Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, released a statement in support of the Aquaman actress following Johnny Depp’s verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. On June 1, 2022, a seven-person jury found Heard liable of three counts of defamation as a result of her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, though she did not mention the Pirates of the Caribbean actor by name in the article. Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million in damages. Depp, for his part, was ordered to pay $2 million in compensatory damages after being found...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Charles Gave Lili the Same Birthday Gift He Got For Kate & William—Here’s the Present They Share

Click here to read the full article. A piece of the family. Prince Charles’ birthday present for Lilibet was extra special. During the Platinum Jubilee celebration, Lilibet celebrated her birthday on June 4, 2022, with her close family sans Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, her grandfather still wanted to give her something to remind her of her Royal roots. In pictures released by The Sun on June 6, 2022, several gifts were unloaded from Harry and Meghan’s private jet. One notable item was a swingset. It’s thought that Prince Charles might have gifted them the swing set, as he gave...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Full Moon Horoscopes: The June 2022 Full Moon Wants You To Embrace Your Wild Side

Click here to read the full article. When the moon is full, you can literally *feel* its magical energy vibrating through the air. And although its power may not always make sense, your full moon horoscopes will guide you in the right direction. Beautiful and foreboding, the full moon is a climactic event that always leaves you feeling changed in some way. As a full moon increases the tension and heightens your emotions, it always brings you to a breaking point (one way or another)! Taking place on June 14 at 7:52 a.m. ET, the upcoming full moon will take place...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

54K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy