BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after it was discovered he had defrauded an elderly veteran of almost $51,000. A U.S. District Judge found Shawn Phillips, 44, guilty of wire fraud after he allegedly befriended the veteran and, over a 16-month period, took advantage of the relationship and continuously requested money from him via wire transfer. Phillips repeatedly told the victim that he was waiting on a "large inheritance" and needed the money to fund his lifestyle until the inheritance came in.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO