Cobb County Schools weighs new security measures

ATLANTA - An Atlanta City Council member told the Atlanta mayor the millions being spent to house a few dozen inmates can be better spent elsewhere. Dustin Hillis, who chairs the council’s public safety panel, said there is little value in maintaining the facility at an annual operating cost of $16 million.
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis are confident a new program will be a meaningful step to fighting crime in the city. City and county officials announced the kickoff of a new community court watch program. It will put trained members of the public into court proceedings. Those people would track bond decisions, sentences, and other outcomes specifically for repeat offenders. Interested residents can apply online.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - The DeKalb Animal Shelter is packed with dogs of all shapes and sizes. A few weeks ago, there were 550 dogs in the shelter that has a maximum capacity of 470. The shelter didn't have enough kennels for all of them. "Because of overcrowding we had...
ATLANTA - Recent mass shootings in the U.S. have sparked outrage and political debate in Washington D.C. One Atlanta congresswoman held a town hall to hear the thoughts and concerns of her youngest constituents before a group of residents joined thousands across the country and took to the streets in a march against gun violence on Saturday afternoon.
ATLANTA - Tanya Washington Hicks said she has been fighting for about a decade to keep her Peoplestown home. Those who pass by her home that sits on the corner of Greenfield Street SE and Atlanta Avenue SE is a big porch overlooking two magnolia trees surrounded by a wrought-iron fence in the front and a pecan tree in the back.
TUCKER, Ga. - The issue of teacher pay has made its way into the race for Georgia governor. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams proposed a plan to raise the average salary of a Georgia teacher to $75,000 per year. The pay increase would be spread out over four years and cost more than $400 million per year, Abrams' campaign says.
Henry County police are searching for an individual who they say struck bystanders in three separate incidents involving pellet and bb gun shootings. Authorities reported that the youngest victim was eight-years-old. Police said they also are investigating attacks reported from Jonesboro and McDonough.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of murdering corrections officers during a Putnam County prison bus escape has been found guilty. A jury in Putnam County convicted 29-year-old Ricky DuBose after deliberating for less than two hours. The case moves to sentencing, where a jury will decide if DuBose...
ATLANTA - Police have canceled the Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for 56-year-old Carl Donnell Arnold. Mr. Arnold had been missing since Monday. He was last seen on Ira St., Atlanta police reported. Police said he has since been found and was said to...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who they say left one person dead and another in critical condition from gunshot wounds in a Kroger parking lot. Officials say the incident occurred at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 4919 Flat...
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Kash Cameron was enjoying his birthday dinner with family at a local restaurant when things took a frightening turn. His family shared video of the incident at the Mellow Mushroom restaurant on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge. It was taken moments after a man in a black SUV drove through the parking lot. He shot at them with a pellet gun as the family dined on the restaurant patio. At least one of the pellets struck Kash.
ATLANTA - Astrid Pearson is 4-years old, and fully vaccinated. It has been almost a year since the Atlanta preschooler got her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. She was only 3 at the time, part of clinical trial at Emory University. Her mother Dre...
COVINGTON, Ga. - Note: If you have thoughts of harming yourself and others, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours in English and Spanish, at 1-800-273-8255 and learn more online. COVINGTON, Ga – Arrest documents out of Newton County reveal a history of harassment from the man authorities said...
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - The Gordon County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist died after a pursuit with law enforcement on Sunday. The sheriff's office said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which started with an alarm call at 11 p.m. Sunday night at a business on State Route 53 West.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Federal Aviation Administration said a small plane crashed on Saturday afternoon in Henry County. Officials said the twin-engine Piper PA-23 crashed around 12:05 p.m. in Stockbridge. Officials said two people were on board but provided no further details about their conditions. The NTSB will be...
ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man described as a "known street racer" on Saturday, charging him with a list of traffic charges and taking 23 grams of marijuana and three guns. Police arrested 25-year-old Armon Warren after someone reported that a person was driving recklessly on 1648 Lakeside Drive....
