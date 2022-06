Last month a jury in Virginia ruled she had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed published under her byline. In the op-ed, she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence. The “Aquaman” actor has been ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after he successfully persuaded the court his career and reputation had been damaged as a result of the article.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO