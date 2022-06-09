ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputies show clever way massive among of meth was being smuggled

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a Texas man was...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

'Known street racer' arrested by Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man described as a "known street racer" on Saturday, charging him with a list of traffic charges and taking 23 grams of marijuana and three guns. Police arrested 25-year-old Armon Warren after someone reported that a person was driving recklessly on 1648 Lakeside Drive....
11Alive

Man killed in wreck involving FedEx truck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died on Friday after crashing into a FedEx tractor-trailer, according to police in Cobb County. The department said they are assisting the Austell Police Department with the investigation. Around 7:07 p.m., police said 26-year-old Jeffery Amofa was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe...
#Drugs#Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County police search for alleged pellet, or bb gun, shooter

Henry County police are searching for an individual who they say struck bystanders in three separate incidents involving pellet and bb gun shootings. Authorities reported that the youngest victim was eight-years-old. Police said they also are investigating attacks reported from Jonesboro and McDonough.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police trying to identify robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange detectives are asking for help in identifying someone he says is wanted for a robbery. Officials say the incident happened on Sunday at Phoenix Landing Apartments. Details about what happened were limited. Police released a photo has been released of the unidentified suspect. The suspect is...
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Headless remains found behind Burger King in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County authorities are investigating after human remains were found behind a Burger King in Macon. Coroner Leon Jones said the discovery was made Monday on Romeiser Drive, off of Eisenhower Parkway. Jones said someone walking through the woods found the body and called 911. No...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police arrest man accused of dragging officer with car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department arrested a man accused of driving a stolen car and dragging an officer when he tried to escape. Police said it started as a call for an armed domestic dispute just after 8 a.m. Monday morning in the 5700 Block of Riverdale Road. Clayton County police said they spotted a man who refused to cooperate or comply with officers. He ran away.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pursuit in Gordon County ends when motorcyclist crashes, dies

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - The Gordon County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist died after a pursuit with law enforcement on Sunday. The sheriff's office said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which started with an alarm call at 11 p.m. Sunday night at a business on State Route 53 West.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
13WMAZ

Deputies called out to fight at Atrium Health Navicent

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing few details on a reported fight at Atrium Health Navicent overnight. Reports on social media claimed a fight outside the hospital involving a large group spread inside, and witnesses reported seeing guns inside the hospital. By email, the sheriff's...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

