Deputies show clever way massive among of meth was being smuggled

A south Coweta County woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in a Jan. 31 accident on Crosstown Drive in Peachtree City that led to the death of a 37-year-old Senoia man. Tracy L. Crownover, 52, was charged with first degree (felony) homicide by vehicle, DUI drugs, failure to yield/turning...
ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man described as a "known street racer" on Saturday, charging him with a list of traffic charges and taking 23 grams of marijuana and three guns. Police arrested 25-year-old Armon Warren after someone reported that a person was driving recklessly on 1648 Lakeside Drive....
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A man who was wanted for drug trafficking was shot and killed after trying to ram a law enforcement agent during a sting, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Holly Springs Walmart located...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died on Friday after crashing into a FedEx tractor-trailer, according to police in Cobb County. The department said they are assisting the Austell Police Department with the investigation. Around 7:07 p.m., police said 26-year-old Jeffery Amofa was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe...
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man was arrested on one count of burglary and one count of possession of cocaine after $40,000 worth of stolen catalytic converters as well as powdered cocaine were found in his home, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Antoine Marcel Cotton, 48, was identified as a potential suspect in […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said a police K9 injured in an officer-involved shooting will be released from the hospital on Tuesday. Gwinnett County police K9 Kai, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, will leave Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Buford on Tuesday afternoon. The Gwinnett County Police Department said...
Henry County police are searching for an individual who they say struck bystanders in three separate incidents involving pellet and bb gun shootings. Authorities reported that the youngest victim was eight-years-old. Police said they also are investigating attacks reported from Jonesboro and McDonough.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of murdering corrections officers during a Putnam County prison bus escape has been found guilty. A jury in Putnam County convicted 29-year-old Ricky DuBose after deliberating for less than two hours. The case moves to sentencing, where a jury will decide if DuBose...
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange detectives are asking for help in identifying someone he says is wanted for a robbery. Officials say the incident happened on Sunday at Phoenix Landing Apartments. Details about what happened were limited. Police released a photo has been released of the unidentified suspect. The suspect is...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA (June 12, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported in a tweet this morning the 1 1/2 year-old Jaquari Bennett, the baby who was the subject of a Levi’s Call on behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, has died. According to a...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County authorities are investigating after human remains were found behind a Burger King in Macon. Coroner Leon Jones said the discovery was made Monday on Romeiser Drive, off of Eisenhower Parkway. Jones said someone walking through the woods found the body and called 911. No...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A man in Douglas County was convicted of aggravated assault, DUI, and battery. Investigators said he hit a woman until she lost consciousness, drove away in her car when she called police and crashed before he was charged with DUI. The Douglas County District attorney's office...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department arrested a man accused of driving a stolen car and dragging an officer when he tried to escape. Police said it started as a call for an armed domestic dispute just after 8 a.m. Monday morning in the 5700 Block of Riverdale Road. Clayton County police said they spotted a man who refused to cooperate or comply with officers. He ran away.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning after one woman was found unresponsive and a teen was pulled from a lake Saturday afternoon. Investigators said they were called out to West Point Lake near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road...
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - The Gordon County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist died after a pursuit with law enforcement on Sunday. The sheriff's office said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which started with an alarm call at 11 p.m. Sunday night at a business on State Route 53 West.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who they say left one person dead and another in critical condition from gunshot wounds in a Kroger parking lot. Officials say the incident occurred at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 4919 Flat...
COVINGTON, Ga. - Note: If you have thoughts of harming yourself and others, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours in English and Spanish, at 1-800-273-8255 and learn more online. COVINGTON, Ga – Arrest documents out of Newton County reveal a history of harassment from the man authorities said...
MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing few details on a reported fight at Atrium Health Navicent overnight. Reports on social media claimed a fight outside the hospital involving a large group spread inside, and witnesses reported seeing guns inside the hospital. By email, the sheriff's...
