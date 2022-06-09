Deputies show clever way massive among of meth was being smuggled

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department arrested a man accused of driving a stolen car and dragging an officer when he tried to escape. Police said it started as a call for an armed domestic dispute just after 8 a.m. Monday morning in the 5700 Block of Riverdale Road. Clayton County police said they spotted a man who refused to cooperate or comply with officers. He ran away.

