This is the second letter I’ve recently read in The Signal (Diane Zimmerman, March 29), the first one being my own, taking issue with Gary Morrison’s “observations.”. I have no particular feelings for Ms. Zimmerman either way, but when I read her letter this morning I started laughing because she was saying the same thing I was saying, and that is, “Don’t put words into my mouth, Mr. Morrison.” According to Gary’s letters, Ms. Zimmerman witnessed fraud at an election and I defended Donald Trump in my letter — both assertions are false.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO