Fresno thieves used U-Haul to steal 450+ gallons of fuel from Valley gas station, say police

By Andrew Kuhn
 4 days ago

Multiple people have been arrested after they were allegedly found stealing hundreds of gallons of fuel from a Livingston gas station, according to police.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Livingston Police Cpl. Nick Kirk observed a U-Haul box van and a black Acura vehicle at a local gas station, where gasoline had been stolen the previous day, according to Interim Police Chief Chuck Hale.

Hale said the owner of the business reported that about 450 gallons of diesel fuel had been stolen from the business’ underground storage tanks on Monday.

According to Hale, Tajinder Singh, 37, was found standing next to the U-Haul with the hood raised.

Police discovered that the vehicle’s battery was supplying power to a pump inside the box van where they located Armajit Singh, 36, running the pump which was used to siphon gasoline into two large containers from the gas station’s underground storage tanks.

Police said Ashley Say, 36, was located inside the Acura and acting as a lookout for the two men.

According to Hale, the U-Haul was found to be one of two vehicles stolen from a U-Haul business in Fresno. Authorities said the vehicle thefts occurred on the same day and the Livingston Police Department will be working with Fresno authorities in the vehicle theft investigation.

Police said the same U-Haul and Acura were observed at the business on Monday by employees who arrived to open the store that morning. The owner checked surveillance footage and saw that the U-Haul had been parked over the access to the underground storage containers.

According to police the owner checked the level of the fuel inside the tanks and discovered that the fuel was missing.

All three suspects, who police say are from Fresno, were arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and possession of stolen property, according to a Livingston Police Department news release.

According to Hale, roughly $2,200 worth of diesel fuel and $463 worth of unleaded gasoline were stolen from the business.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at (209) 394-7916 and ask for Detective Cole or Detective-Sgt. John Ramirez.

Three suspects have been arrested and accused of using a U-Haul vehicle and pump to siphon gasoline from underground storage tanks at a Livingston gas station, according to the Livingston Police Department. Image courtesy of Livingston Police Department. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
