Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas mom, boyfriend accused of abusing 2-year-old who went into cardiac arrest

 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman and her 32-year-old boyfriend have been charged with several counts of child abuse after her son was hospitalized with major injuries.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Dominque Richard’s son was taken to the hospital April 29 after suffering from cardiac arrest. The 2-year-old boy also reportedly had a fractured pelvis and skull, trauma to his liver and kidney, and a belt mark on his thigh.

A police report cited by KLAS-TV reports Richard told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that her son "sat still and went limp" one day and then "fell back from his chair and hit his head on the floor."

When asked about the injuries, Richard allegedly admitted to spanking her child with a belt, but "not often."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a doctor at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center explained to police the boy’s injuries could not have been sustained from a fall. The doctor reportedly noted the boy had "growth arrest lines," which often related to "traumatic events in life."

According to KLAS, Las Vegas Police reportedly looked through Richard’s cellphone and saw a photo she sent to her boyfriend and co-defendant, Charles McKay, that allegedly showed the boy "with a bruised face, swollen forehead, and skin peeled from his forehead."

Richard allegedly told McKay her son was "acting like a wounded animal."

One day after she sent that picture, she allegedly texted McKay, "Take it ez on the discipline please, he needs to heal, and it be taking way to [sic] long on his skin."

The Clark County Department of Family Services reportedly investigated the home three times since 2019, including one time when "appropriate services and referrals were provided to the family."

Court records show Richard was taken into custody May 27, while McKay was arrested June 2.

