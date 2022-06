MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new chapter in the life of the Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built, will end in Chapter 7 bankruptcy. On Sunday, the leaders of Electric Last Mile Solutions issued a written statement saying the decision was, “extremely frustrating” but, “the only responsible next step for our shareholders, partners, creditors, and employees.”

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO